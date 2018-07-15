- Well Austin, it's going to go in the book as a double. But you and I know it was a home run, inside-the-parker. What were you thinking? What were you seeing on that play?

- Well, I was just trying to get on for my team right there. It's late in the game, I really got to try and get on and manufacture a run somehow. We know with our bullpen what we can accomplish. So just really trying to get a pitch out over the plate, something I could drive the other way and get on base.

But I saw it go up against the wall, a bobble or two or something like that, I didn't hesitate. I just kept going.

JP MOROSI: You mentioned the bullpen and this team. This is the best start the Yankees have had in 20 years. What is unique about this group?

- It's the group of guys, the unity. I mean, it's just, it's fun to be in the clubhouse every day. Everybody's got, you know, the things that they bring to the table. It's fun to be on. This is one of more fun teams I've ever been a part of. It just clicks. Our starers are good, our bullpen's lights out. And we got grinders over here.

JP MOROSI: Last couple ones for you. You mentioned the bullpen. Betances, I thought, very impressive, 1-2-3 inning against really the iron of the lineup there for Cleveland. What's been the key for him tonight and this season?

- He's been lights out for us. I mean, he comes out there and he does his thing. I mean, that's kind of the motto of our pen. They come out here and they get the job done. We know if we've got a lead going late into a game that they're going to come out here and put up zeros for us. Makes us pretty comfortable out there.

JP MOROSI: Lastly, at the moment, it would set up as a possible Romine versus Romine match-up in the postseason. How much-- is this already been discussed between you and your brother, or maybe during the all-star break?

- Yeah, no. We'll put that off for a little bit longer. Right now, we're just trying to do our jobs. But you know, that would be something special.

JP MOROSI: Austin, thanks so much.

- My pleasure. Thank you.