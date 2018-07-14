Jose Ramirez ties JD Martinez with his 29th home run of the season
Video Details
Jose Ramirez takes CC Sabathia deep for a solo shot, his 29th home run of the year.
- 5 for 10 lifetime against Sabathia. The 2-2.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
Ramírez sends this one to left center. Number 29 for José Ramírez, putting the Indians on the board.
[FIREWORKS]
