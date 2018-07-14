Didi Gregorius blasts 3-run home run to put the Yankees on the board
Didi Gregorius drives in the first runs of the game with a 3-run shot off Mike Clevinger in the 1st inning.
ANNOUNCER: Gregorius drills this one to deep center field. It is gone-- a three-run home run off the bat of Didi Gregorius in the top of the first inning, his 17th of the season. Yankees lead the Indians 3-0. Well, the Yankees continue their record pace. That's 159 home runs this season, most all time prior to the All-Star [INAUDIBLE].
