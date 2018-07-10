- Do you look at somebody and say, boy, I marvel at the way X does this or this guy does that? And sometimes, some of those players, because they're in bigger markets, get more attention. Does that ever affect you?

MIKE TROUT: You know, I hear that all the time, about being in a market. Obviously not on the East Coast-- you know, when I go on the East Coast, the media is unbelievable. I follow the young guys that, you know, came up in the league when I came up and just have unbelievable talent and just enjoying every bit of it, like I do. I play the game hard, they play the game, like you said. You know, Machado, seeing him with Harper, Mookie Betts, and, you know, J.D. Martinez. It's always fun competing against them.

You can ask any of my teammates. I'm a baseball guy, so after a game, I'm looking at, you know, what other teams did and what other guys do, and it's-- that's how I am.