Mookie Betts talks with JP Morosi about the secret to Boston’s success after their win over Kansas City
Mookie Betts talks with JP Morosi about the trust and belief that the Red Sox have in themselves in 2018.
- Well, Mookie, it doesn't feel like it now, but this game was in doubt. In the middle of the ballgame, a four-run fifth that started with you. What changed in that inning?
- I think he got to two outs. He's pitching well and I think we put-- we put together some at-bats. You know, I got a hit there and then Benny walked, and then anytime you got-- get J.D. to the plate with two guys on you, he, you know, expected something good to happen, and something good did.
- I remember seeing you a couple of different times last year, Mookie, and it always seemed like you were battling through something-- injury, your swing wasn't quite right at different times. Why has this year been so spectacular for you?
- You know, I just have something to focus on-- some key points that-- that kind of click, you know, each day. So I try and find those-- those points and go after my work.
- Can you share at all where those points come from?
- Ah, I can't. Can't talk about my points. Just, we've got some good guys around with J.D., Timmy Hyers, and Andy Barkett, and those guys keep me in line.
- And on that note, Mookie, what's different about this team this year?
- You know, it's tough to say. You know, we brought back a lot of guys. I just feel like we're more as one, you know? We believe in each other. We kind of pass the baton back, as you saw today. I mean, we were getting hits all up and down the lineup. So I think we trust each other and we know-- we know we can-- we got some good guys.
- Last couple ones for you. I think I'm safe in predicting that tomorrow, you'll be named an All-Star for the third straight year. What does it mean to you, Mookie, that now you're a player that kids around this country, around the world, look forward to seeing in the Midsummer Classic?
- You know, it's a blessing. Definitely a humbling experience, just knowing that you're kind of a guy that's kind of known. But, you know, it always comes from the work, so I know I have to continue to put in my work and kind of use-- use this ladder as something positive.
- And lastly, Mookie, you mentioned your pre-game work as well. How hard is it to stay focused day to day with all those great World Cup action on the TVs in the clubhouse every day?
- It's tough. You know, we got some things going on with the World Cup. But, you know, you have to separate your job and what's fun.
- It's a joy watching you play, Mookie. Thank you so much.
- Thank you.
- Back to you.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices