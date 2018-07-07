- For all the talks about the Nationals adding a catcher, what the team needs most is another starting pitcher. Stephen Strasburg remains out with right shoulder inflammation. Tanner Roark has an 8.44 ERA in his last four starts. Gio Gonzalez, an 8.14 ERA Ray in his last six. Small samples, we know, but who do you trust beyond Max Scherzer. Erick Fedde just went on the DL. And Jeremy Hellickson and has not looked good in two starts since his return.