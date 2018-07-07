Ken Rosenthal: What happens if Manny Machado gets traded to a NL team after being named an AL All-Star?
Video Details
Ken Rosenthal discusses the possibility of Manny Machado getting traded to a National League team after getting named to the American League All-Star team
