Kiké Hernandez goes yard twice in 8-7 win over the Mets
Video Details
Kiké Hernandez hits his 11th and 12th home runs of the season to help the Dodgers sweep the Mets.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices