Ken Rosenthal: Remember when the Twins released Anibal Sanchez?
Anibal Sanchez has a 1.93 ERA in 37 1/3 innings, and is serving as a positive influence on the team’s younger pitchers.
- Remember in spring training when the Twins released Anibal Sanchez to clear a roster spot for Lance Lynn? The Braves signed Sanchez to a minor league contract three days after he cleared waivers. And that minor move has proven to be a masterstroke. Sanchez, pitching in front of a better defense that he had in Detroit last season, has a 1.93 ERA in 37 and 1/3 innings.
And he has also been a positive influence on the team's younger pitchers. Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos was well acquainted with Sanchez. He tried to sign him as a free agent for the Blue Jays back in the day when Sanchez agreed to that five year, $80 million deal with the Tigers.
