- Mike Moustakas looked like he would be a hot trade candidate when he got off to a strong start, but not so fast. One rival executive told me that he is not sure the Royals will get the value of the draft pick they would have received, somewhere in the 30s, if they had let the Moustakas walk as a free agent after making him a qualifying offer.

Entering Saturday, Moustakas OPS in June was .537. Against lefties, it was just .606. And remember, while he's moving better and playing better defense, he'll still be over nearly $3 million at the deadline. Unless he gets hot again, the Royals might be disappointed in their return.