Gleyber Torres launches 3-run home run to give Yankees the lead
Gleyber Torres crushes his 13th homer of the year to give the Yankees a 4-2 lead over Tampa Bay.
MICHAEL KAY: And the 3-2.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
Deep drive, left field. Going backfield, looking up. See ya! A long three run home run for Gleyber Torres, and the Yankees take a 4-2 lead.
[APPLAUSE]
Brian, when I was 21 in June, I was just graduating from college, wondering what I was going to do with my life. I think this guy knows what he's going to do with his life.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices