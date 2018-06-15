MICHAEL KAY: And the 3-2.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

Deep drive, left field. Going backfield, looking up. See ya! A long three run home run for Gleyber Torres, and the Yankees take a 4-2 lead.

[APPLAUSE]

Brian, when I was 21 in June, I was just graduating from college, wondering what I was going to do with my life. I think this guy knows what he's going to do with his life.