Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton’s back to back home runs in the 13th seal the win for New York
Video Details
Aaron Judge's 2-run shot and Stanton's solo bomb drive in the only 3 runs of the game to help the Yankees beat the Blue Jays in 13 innings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices