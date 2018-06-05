Giancarlo Stanton belts solo home run off Mike Fiers after being hit by pitch in the 3rd inning
Mike Fiers hits Giancarlo Stanton with a pitch in the 3rd inning and Stanton responds with a solo home run in his next plate appearance.
ANNOUNCER 1: Pitch.
ANNOUNCER 2: Look out.
ANNOUNCER 1: It hit Stanton, and Stanton gives a little look, and now has something to say to Mike Fiers. And now Stanton gonna take a step towards him as the benches will start to trickle out. Stanton will go towards first as James McCann walks him there.
ANNOUNCER 2: Not the first time that Fiers has hit Stanton. And the first time it was career threatening.
ANNOUNCER 1: Displeasure with getting hit, and his reaction had a lot to do, you think, with who it was. And he's going to like that! And he is going to make sure and stylize that trot! A bomb off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton, as he wins this battle with Mike Fiers.
[CROWD BOOING]
And he gives a little point back to Mike Fiers after he crosses home.
