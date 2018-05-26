Shin-Soo Choo hits a walk-off home run to win the game in extras for the Texas rangers

[NO SPEECH] And now Choo in the air. Left center field.

Back is Jay. This is gone! A walk-off home run for Shin-Soo Choo!

