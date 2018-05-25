20th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: The World Cup comes to America
Video Details
1994 was the year the World Cup came to the United States of America. Back then awarding the World Cup to a non-soccer power was deemed a controversial choice by FIFA
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices