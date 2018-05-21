‘Show love’: This 4-year-old Braves fan who helps feed the homeless won the weekend

Austin Perine went viral for his efforts to help feed the homeless. Over the weekend, the Atlanta Braves honored the young man, giving him an experience he’ll never forget.

INTERVIEWER: And what do you feed them?

AUSTIN PERINE: Chicken sandwiches.

INTERVIEWER: And what is your life motto?

AUSTIN PERINE: Show love.

