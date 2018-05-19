Sometimes trading unknown 19-year-olds for established major leaguers can bite you
Ken Rosenthal explains the risk a franchise can take on trading teenagers for an established player. Case in point: The Mariners’ trade of Freddy Peralta and two other teenage pitchers for first baseman Adam Lind on Dec. 9, 2015.
