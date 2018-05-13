Mookie Betts lays out to rob Toronto of a run
Video Details
Mookie Betts makes a great diving grab to end the 4th inning, stranding a Toronto runner at 2nd.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices