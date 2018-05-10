Aaron Judge blasts 2-run home run off Craig Kimbrel to seal victory over the Red Sox

Aaron Judge's 2-run shot seals a 9-6 win for the Yankees

[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Right to center field. Bounce back. Tony, looking, see ya. Two run home run into Monument Park, and the Yankees lead 9-6.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: Tell you what, you're seeing a good team with a lot of talent doing some great things. Aaron Judge 420-foot line drive.

