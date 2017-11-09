Ken Rosenthal: Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are locks to win the Rookie of the Year award
Ken Rosenthal thinks Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are locks to win the rookie of the year awards in the AL and NL
More MLB Videos
Minnesota Twins' Paul Molitor is Ken Rosenthal's choice for AL Manager of the Year
1 day ago
Is Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton the NL MVP? Ken Rosenthal on a surprising NL finalists race
1 day ago
Ken Rosenthal: Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are locks to win the Rookie of the Year award
1 day ago
Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber should be the 2017 Cy Young Award winners
2 days ago
Should the Dodgers have started Kershaw in Game 7?
7 days ago
Colin Cowherd reacts to the Houston Astros winning the 2017 World Series
7 days ago
More MLB Videos»
20146-20149