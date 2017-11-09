Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber should be the 2017 Cy Young Award winners

MLB on FOX's Ken Rosenthal thinks the aces from the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Indians should win the 2017 Cy Young Award.

More MLB Videos

Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber should be the 2017 Cy Young Award winners

Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber should be the 2017 Cy Young Award winners

3 hours ago

Should the Dodgers have started Kershaw in Game 7?

Should the Dodgers have started Kershaw in Game 7?

5 days ago

Colin Cowherd reacts to the Houston Astros winning the 2017 World Series

Colin Cowherd reacts to the Houston Astros winning the 2017 World Series

5 days ago

Cris Carter reacts to Houston's win: 'The Astros did what they've done all season'

Cris Carter reacts to Houston's win: 'The Astros did what they've done all season'

5 days ago

World Series MVP George Springer shares his high and low points of the postseason

World Series MVP George Springer shares his high and low points of the postseason

5 days ago

Nick Swisher interviews champagne soaked Dallas Keuchel

Nick Swisher interviews champagne soaked Dallas Keuchel

5 days ago

More MLB Videos»