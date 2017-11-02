Lance McCullers says “Hats off to the Dodgers” after celebrating win

Lance McCullers talks to Ken Rosenthal after the Houston Astros' first World Series win and praises the Los Angeles Dodgers for their valiant effort throughout the postseason.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

9 hours ago

