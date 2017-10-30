Alex Bregman’s walk-off single in the 10th gives the Astros an epic Game 5 win and caps the Greatest Weekend Ever
Alex Bregman's single off Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning ended a wild Game 5 that ended in a 13-12 Houston win.
Show Transcript Hide Transcript
ANNOUNCER: Two on two out, 10th inning.
Bats in the air to left! Here comes Fisher, followed by Ethier. Astros win it in 10!
[CHEERING]
More MLB Videos
The FOX MLB Crew breaks down Alex Bregman's clutch performance in Game 5
16 hours ago
Game 5 hero Alex Bregman explains the elation of the Astros' win to Ken Rosenthal
16 hours ago
Jose Altuve was all smiles after the Astros' amazing 13-12 win in Game 5
16 hours ago
Alex Bregman's walk-off single in the 10th gives the Astros an epic Game 5 win and caps the Greatest Weekend Ever
16 hours ago
Jose Altuve's 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda tied things up and set the stage for a wild Astros win in extras
16 hours ago
Logan Forsythe's 2-run single gives LA an early lead in Game 5
16 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
20146-20149