Jose Altuve’s 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda tied things up and set the stage for a wild Astros win in extras

Jose Altuve's 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda ties Game 5 at 7 in the 5th inning.

Hide Transcript

JOE BUCK: Open stance, waits. Another 3-2 and a high fly ball, deep left-center field. At the wall! Tie game! Unbelievable! Altuve! 7-7!

More MLB Videos

The FOX MLB Crew breaks down Alex Bregman's clutch performance in Game 5

The FOX MLB Crew breaks down Alex Bregman's clutch performance in Game 5

16 hours ago

Game 5 hero Alex Bregman explains the elation of the Astros' win to Ken Rosenthal

Game 5 hero Alex Bregman explains the elation of the Astros' win to Ken Rosenthal

16 hours ago

Jose Altuve was all smiles after the Astros' amazing 13-12 win in Game 5

Jose Altuve was all smiles after the Astros' amazing 13-12 win in Game 5

16 hours ago

Alex Bregman's walk-off single in the 10th gives the Astros an epic Game 5 win and caps the Greatest Weekend Ever

Alex Bregman's walk-off single in the 10th gives the Astros an epic Game 5 win and caps the Greatest Weekend Ever

16 hours ago

Jose Altuve's 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda tied things up and set the stage for a wild Astros win in extras

Jose Altuve's 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda tied things up and set the stage for a wild Astros win in extras

16 hours ago

Logan Forsythe's 2-run single gives LA an early lead in Game 5

Logan Forsythe's 2-run single gives LA an early lead in Game 5

16 hours ago

More MLB Videos»