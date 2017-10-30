Jose Altuve’s 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda tied things up and set the stage for a wild Astros win in extras
Jose Altuve's 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda ties Game 5 at 7 in the 5th inning.
JOE BUCK: Open stance, waits. Another 3-2 and a high fly ball, deep left-center field. At the wall! Tie game! Unbelievable! Altuve! 7-7!
