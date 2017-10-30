Watch President Bush throw a first pitch strike before Game 5

President George W. Bush and President H.W. Bush took part in the pregame ceremonies at Minute Maid Park, with the younger Bush throwing the first strike of the game.

More MLB Videos

The FOX MLB Crew breaks down Alex Bregman's clutch performance in Game 5

The FOX MLB Crew breaks down Alex Bregman's clutch performance in Game 5

16 hours ago

Game 5 hero Alex Bregman explains the elation of the Astros' win to Ken Rosenthal

Game 5 hero Alex Bregman explains the elation of the Astros' win to Ken Rosenthal

16 hours ago

Jose Altuve was all smiles after the Astros' amazing 13-12 win in Game 5

Jose Altuve was all smiles after the Astros' amazing 13-12 win in Game 5

16 hours ago

Alex Bregman's walk-off single in the 10th gives the Astros an epic Game 5 win and caps the Greatest Weekend Ever

Alex Bregman's walk-off single in the 10th gives the Astros an epic Game 5 win and caps the Greatest Weekend Ever

16 hours ago

Jose Altuve's 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda tied things up and set the stage for a wild Astros win in extras

Jose Altuve's 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda tied things up and set the stage for a wild Astros win in extras

16 hours ago

Logan Forsythe's 2-run single gives LA an early lead in Game 5

Logan Forsythe's 2-run single gives LA an early lead in Game 5

16 hours ago

More MLB Videos»