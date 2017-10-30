Watch President Bush throw a first pitch strike before Game 5
President George W. Bush and President H.W. Bush took part in the pregame ceremonies at Minute Maid Park, with the younger Bush throwing the first strike of the game.
More MLB Videos
The FOX MLB Crew breaks down Alex Bregman's clutch performance in Game 5
16 hours ago
Game 5 hero Alex Bregman explains the elation of the Astros' win to Ken Rosenthal
16 hours ago
Jose Altuve was all smiles after the Astros' amazing 13-12 win in Game 5
16 hours ago
Alex Bregman's walk-off single in the 10th gives the Astros an epic Game 5 win and caps the Greatest Weekend Ever
16 hours ago
Jose Altuve's 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda tied things up and set the stage for a wild Astros win in extras
16 hours ago
Logan Forsythe's 2-run single gives LA an early lead in Game 5
16 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
20146-20149