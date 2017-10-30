Logan Forsythe’s 2-run single gives LA an early lead in Game 5
Logan Forsythe singled to left in the 1st, bringing home Chris Taylor and Justin Turner to give LA an early 2-0 lead.
Show Transcript Hide Transcript
ANNOUNCER: That's into left, a base hit. One run scores. Gonzalez can't come up with it. Turner scores and it's 2-0 LA. Eighth career hit for Logan Forsythe against Dallas Keuchel, and the Dodgers make Keuchel pay for the two walks.
