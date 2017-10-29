Mariano Rivera sits down with Ken Rosenthal to discuss relievers in today’s game — and A-Rod and Big Papi’s friendship

Mariano Rivera discusses relievers in today's game, Joe Girardi and Alex Rodriguez & David Ortiz's friendship

More MLB Videos

The FOX MLB Crew breaks down Alex Bregman's clutch performance in Game 5

The FOX MLB Crew breaks down Alex Bregman's clutch performance in Game 5

16 hours ago

Game 5 hero Alex Bregman explains the elation of the Astros' win to Ken Rosenthal

Game 5 hero Alex Bregman explains the elation of the Astros' win to Ken Rosenthal

16 hours ago

Jose Altuve was all smiles after the Astros' amazing 13-12 win in Game 5

Jose Altuve was all smiles after the Astros' amazing 13-12 win in Game 5

16 hours ago

Alex Bregman's walk-off single in the 10th gives the Astros an epic Game 5 win and caps the Greatest Weekend Ever

Alex Bregman's walk-off single in the 10th gives the Astros an epic Game 5 win and caps the Greatest Weekend Ever

16 hours ago

Jose Altuve's 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda tied things up and set the stage for a wild Astros win in extras

Jose Altuve's 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda tied things up and set the stage for a wild Astros win in extras

16 hours ago

Logan Forsythe's 2-run single gives LA an early lead in Game 5

Logan Forsythe's 2-run single gives LA an early lead in Game 5

16 hours ago

More MLB Videos»