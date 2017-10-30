Joc Pederson’s 3-run home run lifts Dodgers to 6-2 win in Game 4, tying World Series at 2
Joc Pederson's 3-run home run in the 9th gave LA an important 6-2 win in Game 4 of the World Series, tying the series at 2.
Show Transcript Hide Transcript
ANNOUNCER: High fly ball to right. Back at the wall-- it's gone! Joc Pederson is second of the series. And the three-run shot makes it 6-1 LA in the ninth.
More MLB Videos
The FOX MLB Crew breaks down Alex Bregman's clutch performance in Game 5
16 hours ago
Game 5 hero Alex Bregman explains the elation of the Astros' win to Ken Rosenthal
16 hours ago
Jose Altuve was all smiles after the Astros' amazing 13-12 win in Game 5
16 hours ago
Alex Bregman's walk-off single in the 10th gives the Astros an epic Game 5 win and caps the Greatest Weekend Ever
16 hours ago
Jose Altuve's 3-run home run off Kenta Maeda tied things up and set the stage for a wild Astros win in extras
16 hours ago
Logan Forsythe's 2-run single gives LA an early lead in Game 5
16 hours ago
More MLB Videos»
20146-20149