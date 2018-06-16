Zimmermann coming off DL as Tigers aim for 4th straight win

The Detroit Tigers will go for their fourth victory in a row Saturday afternoon when they face the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Detroit (34-37) would match a season high if it is able to extend its winning streak. The Tigers have won five of their last eight games and 14 of their last 23, and the mood is light despite the recent loss of star slugger Miguel Cabrera.

Of course, it helps that the Tigers feel comfortable playing against the White Sox. Detroit has won its past four games on Chicago’s South Side, and it is 8-2 in its past 10 games overall against the White Sox dating back to last season.

Chicago (24-44) has dropped back-to-back games and is looking to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the month. The White Sox have won or split each of their past four series and have posted an 8-7 record in June.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said he is proud of his players and their refusal to get down on themselves.

“They continue to play,” Renteria said. “They’re grinding. They’re doing everything they can to put themselves in a good position to do what they need to do individually, and collectively, they continue to come together.

“It’s one of those things where you learn a lot about yourself when you’re going bad, and it’s surviving that little tumble that’s going to share with you what the character is of these guys. I think they’re showing up and playing every day and competing and trying to do the best they can to win a ballgame.”

Tensions briefly flared in Friday’s series opener when Tigers right-hander Mike Fiers hit Tim Anderson in the back with a pitch. It was the first pitch after Fiers allowed a three-run home run to Omar Narvaez to tie the score.

Tempers quickly cooled, and the Tigers eventually pulled ahead for a 4-3 win.

“The confidence is always going to be high, the mood is always going to be great whether we win, lose or draw,” Anderson told reporters before the game. “We’ve got a great group of guys.”

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (4-7, 7.09 ERA) will make his 14th start as he attempts to turn around a difficult start to the season. Giolito walked four batters and allowed four runs in five inning a 4-0 loss in his most recent outing Monday against Cleveland.

In two career starts against Detroit, Giolito is 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA. He has walked six and fanned eight in 12 2/3 innings. One of those starts took place this season, when he allowed four hits and five runs in 5 2/3 inning in a 6-1 loss to the Tigers on April 7.

The Tigers will counter with right-hander Jordan Zimmermann (2-0, 4.88 ERA), who is expected to come off the disabled list for his first appearance since May 5. Zimmermann has been sidelined by a right shoulder injury.

In nine career starts against Chicago, Zimmermann has posted a 5-2 record with a 5.73 ERA. The 32-year-old has walked 12 and struck out 30 in 48 2/3 innings.

Zimmermann faced the White Sox on April 5 this season, allowing nine hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings in a game the Tigers won 9-7.

Victor Martinez will try to stay hot for the Tigers. He has reached base safely in eight of his last nine contests against the White Sox, and he is batting .346 (9-for-26) with two doubles and six RBIs during that span.

White Sox outfielder Charlie Tilson carries a six-game hitting streak into the game.