Zach Duke can earn $300,000 in performance bonuses with Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Zach Duke can earn $300,000 in performances as part of his $2 million, one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds.

Duke could get $100,000 each for 45, 50 and 55 games pitched as part of the deal announced last week. He has additional bonuses for finishing among the top three in Cy Young Award and Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year voting, for making the All-Star team or winning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger.

Duke turns 36 in April. He pitched in 14 games for the Reds in 2013.

He was 5-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 72 games with Minnesota and Seattle last season. Duke also has played for the Pirates, Diamondbacks, Nationals, Brewers, White Sox and Cardinals.