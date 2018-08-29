Todd Frazier hits grand slam, Mets beat Cubs 10-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich led Milwaukee’s big comeback by hitting for the cycle, and Jesus Aguilar homered in the 10th inning, powering the Brewers to a 13-12 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night

Aguilar connected off Raisel Iglesias (2-3) for Milwaukee’s fourth homer of the game, halting the Brewers’ month-long slide. Milwaukee has dropped 11 of 20 and slipped into third place in the NL Central, five games behind the Cubs.

Yelich became the eighth Brewers player to hit for the cycle and the first since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011, at Houston. Yelich also matched the club record with six hits of the Brewers’ 22 hits, including a two-run homer.

Mike Moustakas’ solo shot put Milwaukee ahead 11-10 in the eighth, but Joakim Soria’s wild pitch allowed Billy Hamilton to score the tying run in the bottom of the inning. Jeremy Jeffress (7-1) gave up Brandon Dixon’s homer in the 10th.

The Brewers extended their Great American Ball Park record to 21 straight games with at least one homer. Cincinnati connected five times, including a disputed three-run shot by reliever Michael Lorenzen that made it 10-6 in the sixth inning.

RED SOX 14, MARLINS 6

BOSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts homered early and had a two-run double in Boston’s 11-run seventh inning and the Red Sox rallied to beat Miami Marlins after pitcher David Price was knocked out with a bruised left wrist.

The 33-year-old lefty exited in the fourth after being struck by a line drive off the bat of Austin Dean on the final play of the previous inning.

With the Red Sox trailing 5-3, Blake Swihart had a pinch-hit RBI single and Jackie Bradley Jr. tied it with a double before Betts hit his go-ahead shot into the right-center gap off Adam Conley (3-4). Brock Holt followed with a pinch-hit triple and scored on Xander Bogaerts‘ single.

Eduardo Nunez and Ian Kinsler had RBI singles before Swihart doubled home his second run of the inning and scored on Bradley’s single. By the time it was over, Boston had its biggest inning of the season.

Betts and Eduardo Nunez each hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who won for the 22nd time in their last 26 interleague games. They increased their AL East lead to 7 1/2 games over the New York Yankees.

Dean and Derek Dietrich each had a solo shot for the Marlins. Starlin Castro had two RBI singles.

Tyler Thornburg (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win.

WHITE SOX 4, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan LaMarre homered and drove in a career-best four runs, Reynaldo Lopez stifled the Yankees again despite diminished velocity and Chicago beat New York.

LaMarre hit a pair of run-scoring doubles off starter CC Sabathia (7-5), then lifted a leadoff shot against Chad Green in the seventh. The 29-year-old had one previous homer this season and one all of last season between Triple-A and the majors.

Chicago has won five of six and 11 of 15. The rebuilding White Sox took two of three for their first series victory in the Bronx since 2005. New York is 9-3 in its past 12.

Jace Fry struck out Gleyber Torres and pinch-hitter Luke Voit with a runner on for his fourth save.

Lopez (5-9) allowed a run over seven innings.

DODGERS 3, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alex Wood pitched seven scoreless innings and Los Angeles hit three solo homers to beat Texas and stretching its winning streak to five games.

Cody Bellinger and Manny Machado hit first-pitch homers off Mike Minor (10-7). Yasmani Grandal also went deep for the defending National League champion Dodgers.

Wood (8-6) limited the Rangers to four singles, throwing 67 of 98 pitches for strikes with five strikeouts and two walks.Kenta Maeda, a 20-game starter for the Dodgers this season, worked the ninth instead of struggling closer Kenley Jansen to get his first save since June 2017 despite giving up an RBI double to Adrian Beltre.

Beltre, baseball’s active career hits leader, matched Robin Yount for 17th on the career list with his 3,142nd hit.

CUBS 2, METS 1, 11 innings, completion of suspended game

METS 10, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Todd Frazier hit a grand slam and drove in a season-high five runs to lead New York past Chicago, avenging a tough loss earlier in the day.

Frazier gave New York a 4-0 lead in the first inning with his drive against Alec Mills (0-1) and added an RBI single in a two-run ninth.

Jason Vargas (5-8) won his third straight start. The Mets had 16 hits and avoided a season sweep after dropping the first six games against the NL Central leaders.

Victor Caratini hit a two-run homer for Chicago in the ninth.

The Cubs had won a season-high seven in a row after pulling out a 2-1 victory earlier on Ben Zobrist’s RBI single with the bases loaded in the 11th. That game was suspended in the top of the 10th because of rain the previous night.

In the suspended game, Zobrist grounded the winning single up the middle off Daniel Zamora with one out in the 11th after Chicago loaded the bases against Paul Sewald (0-5). Jesse Chavez (5-2) got the win with a scoreless 11th, and Anthony Rizzo matched a career high with four hits.

ASTROS 5, ATHLETICS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler White homered with one out in the ninth inning to lift Houston past Oakland.

White, who also homered Monday, sent a pitch from Jeurys Familia (4-1) to the seats in left field. The Astros won two of three games in the series to move 2 1/2 games ahead of Oakland atop the AL West.

George Springer and Alex Bregman added two hits apiece and both drove in a run to help the Astros to their seventh win in eight games. Roberto Osuna (2-2) allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth.

The Astros lost the lead in the seventh when Brad Peacock took over for starter Dallas Keuchel and struggled with location. Peacock walked Matt Chapman, Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis to load the bases before plunking Stephen Piscotty on the arm to tie it at 4.

PHILLIES 8, NATIONALS 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a grand slam and Jose Bautista had the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning in Philadelphia’s victory over Washington.

Roman Quinn tripled and had three hits to help Philadelphia avoid a three-game sweep.

Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto homered for the Nationals.

Bautista, acquired from the New York Mets a day earlier, made a winner of Seranthony Dominguez (2-5) when his two-out, opposite-field single off Jimmy Cordero (1-1) scored Cesar Hernandez to snap a 6-all tie. Dominguez pitched a scoreless seventh.

Tommy Hunter tossed two scoreless innings while facing just five hitters for third save.

TWINS 4, INDIANS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Robbie Grossman had a two-out, two-run single off struggling Cleveland closer Cody Allen in the seventh inning to lift Minnesota.

Down 3-2, the Twins scored twice in the seventh off Allen (4-6), the Indians‘ career saves leader who has not been sharp of late and could lose his job to Brad Hand.

Minnesota’s Joe Mauer became the third player in club history to score 1,000 career runs. Mauer doubled and scored on Eddie Rosario’s double in the fifth to join Hall of Famers Kirby Puckett (1,071) and Harmon Killebrew (1,047). Twins rookie Willians Astudillo hit his first career homer in the third.

Trevor May (3-0) picked up the win, and Trevor Hildenberger worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

ROYALS 9, TIGERS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer and had four RBIs, Danny Duffy allowed two hits over six innings and Kansas City routed Detroit to sweep the two-game series.

Duffy (8-11) gave up both hits and his only run in the first inning, when Mikie Mahtook drove in Jose Iglesias with a two-out single. The left-hander labored through the frame but breezed the rest of the way, striking out six while working around a trio of walks.

Alex Gordon hit a two-run homer and Brett Phillips had a pair of RBIs as the Royals pounded Tigers starter Michael Fulmer (3-10) in his second outing off the disabled list.

Mahtook homered off Wily Peralta in the ninth for Detroit.

ORIOLES 10, BLUE JAYS 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones hit his second career grand slam, Trey Mancini had a solo shot and Baltimore beat Toronto to complete its first three-game sweep of the season.

The Orioles overcame a four-run deficit and three Toronto homers to become the last team in the majors to reach 40 wins. Jones gave Baltimore a 5-4 lead with a fifth-inning shot off rookie Ryan Borucki.

After the Blue Jays tied it, the Orioles went ahead for good in the sixth on an RBI single by Austin Wynns off Danny Barnes (2-2). Toronto committed four errors, two of them in a three-run eighth in which Jones singled for his career high-tying fifth RBI.

Sean Gilmartin (1-0) pitched one inning of scoreless relief for Baltimore, and Mychal Givens got the final out for his fifth save.

PADRES 8, MARINERS 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered and drove in four runs, Manuel Margot had a homer among his three hits and prized rookie Luis Urias had his first three hits for San Diego, helping the Padres beat Seattle for a two-game sweep.

The offensive outburst made a winner of rookie left-hander Joey Lucchesi (7-7), who stayed in the game after needing a few minutes to recover from Ryon Healy’s comebacker that glanced off his glove and then his groin. The big southpaw held the Mariners to one run and six hits in a career-high 6 2/3 innings, matched his career-best with nine strikeouts and walked two.

Eric Hosmer also had three hits for the Padres, who worked over Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez (1-3) for seven runs and nine hits in three innings.

PIRATES 2, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trevor Williams pitched six strong innings, Starling Marte had an RBI single in the sixth inning, and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis.

Williams (11-9) gave up three hits and struck out a career-high eight. He has allowed just four earned runs over his last eight starts and improved to 5-2 with 0.75 ERA during that stretch.

Marte lifted a bloop single to left field off Miles Mikolas (13-4) to bring in Jordy Mercer with the first run. Gregory Polanco followed with a run-scoring single to help Pittsburgh win for just the second time in eight games. Edgar Santana and Keone Kela each pitched an inning, and Felipe Vazquez got the last three outs to complete the five-hitter and get his 28th save in 32 chances.

RAYS 8, BRAVES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — C.J. Cron homered and had four hits, Tommy Pham added a two-run shot and Tampa Bay beat Atlanta in a game delayed twice by rain.

Tampa Bay has won nine of 10 and outscored opponents 54-26 over that span.

The Braves have dropped three of five but still lead the NL East by 3½ games.

Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb (11-7) struggled from the outset. He gave up eight hits and six runs in four innings.

Rays starter Diego Castillo allowed Johan Camargo’s three-run homer in the first. Jalen Beeks (4-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third and stranded a runner at third in the fourth.

Jose Alvarado got four outs to earn his sixth save.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steven Souza Jr. homered leading off the third to end Arizona’s 25-inning scoreless drought, then hit an RBI double the next inning and backed Zack Godley with a defensive gem in right field that helped the Diamondbacks beat San Francisco.

Godley (14-7) threw 7 2/3 innings of two-hit ball and increased his career best for wins as first-place Arizona moved a half-game ahead of idle Colorado in the NL West.

San Francisco had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Godley, who is 6-0 over his last eight road starts, hit three Giants batters with pitches through five innings. Brad Boxberger got his 30th save.

Giants rookie Dereck Rodriguez (6-2) lost for the first time in 13 appearances — 12 starts — since June 9 at Washington. He walked a season-high four over five innings in his second start since coming off the disabled list from a strained hamstring.