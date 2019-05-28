Yanks’ Paxton to return Wednesday, face Padres’ Paddack

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left-hander James Paxton will return from the injured list Wednesday to start against breakout Padres rookie Chris Paddack.

Paxton confirmed Tuesday he would be ready for the interleague matchup. He has been out with left knee inflammation since making his last start with New York on May 3. He got a cortisone shot May 4 and has been testing the knee in extended spring training.

He felt sore after a 55-pitch, four-inning outing Friday but believes he can manage the discomfort and won’t make the injury worse by pushing it.

Manager Aaron Boone says Paxton will have a limited pitch count, but a precise number hadn’t been set yet.

Paxton is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in seven starts this season.

Paddack was scratched from a scheduled start in Toronto on Sunday with a stiff neck, an injury San Diego did not believe to be serious. The 23-year-old right-hander is 4-2 with a 1.93 ERA through his first nine career starts.