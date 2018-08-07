Yankees’ Ellsbury has hip surgery, out 6 more months

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury is out for the season after surgery on his left hip.

The Yankees said Tuesday that Ellsbury had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum the previous day. The expected recovery time is about six months.

The 34-year-old Ellsbury has been out all season with a number of injuries, including an oblique strain and sore back. The Yankees put him on the 60-day disabled list in May.

“They were trying to exhaust every other way to try and get him back and get him right, but finally they decided surgery was the way to go,” manager Aaron Boone said before the Yankees played the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

“Hopefully, this is something that gets him right. He can start back on the mend. From what I understand, the six months will put him in line for spring training,” he said.

In 112 games last season, Ellsbury hit .264 with 39 RBIs and seven home runs. Signed by the Yankees after helping Boston win the 2013 World Series, Ellsbury is under contract with New York through 2020.

“Ultimately, I think it points back to the hip,” Boone said. “Now that the surgery is behind us, it probably all started with the hip.”