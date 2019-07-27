Yankees visit the Red Sox in division matchup

New York Yankees (66-37, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (58-47, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: CC Sabathia (5-5, 4.50 ERA) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (12-4, 4.10 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Boston and New York will play on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are 27-23 against the rest of their division. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .343 is second in the MLB. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an OBP of .396.

The Yankees have gone 34-13 against division opponents. New York has hit 174 home runs this season, third in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion leads the team with 30, averaging one every 12.1 at-bats. The Red Sox won the last meeting 10-5. Andrew Cashner earned his 10th victory and Mookie Betts went 4-for-5 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs for Boston. James Paxton took his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 57 extra base hits and is batting .314. Rafael Devers is 16-for-45 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .510. Didi Gregorius is 14-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .303 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .314 batting average, 7.06 ERA, outscored by two runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Brett Gardner: 10-day IL (knee), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).