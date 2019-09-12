Yankees’ Sánchez leaves game with groin tightness

DETROIT (AP) — Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez left the second game of New York’s doubleheader at Detroit on Thursday because of left groin tightness.

Sánchez was thrown out trying to steal second base in the top of the third inning — his first stolen base attempt of the year. He was replaced behind the plate prior to the bottom of the fourth.

The AL East-leading Yankees have battled injuries all year. Edwin Encarnación left the first game Thursday with an oblique problem.

Sánchez is hitting .233 with 34 home runs and 77 RBIs this year.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made a catch while slamming into the wall in right field in the second game Thursday, but he was able to keep playing.