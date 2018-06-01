Yankees, Orioles heading in opposite directions ahead of series opener

BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will open their series at Camden Yards a day later because of rain.

The opener scheduled for Thursday was postponed until July 9 because of the inclement weather. When teams get back on the field Friday, the Orioles will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Yankees have won three out of four but are just 1-3 this season against the Orioles, who won a pair of extra-inning games at Yankee Stadium April 5-8. Nonetheless, New York remains one of the hottest teams in baseball and will try to keep the momentum going in Baltimore.

“We walk out those doors and we go play with an expectation that we’re going to be a great team,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. “It doesn’t mean you always get the result you want every night, but that’s the expectation. I think it’s why guys go out there and compete so well night after night no matter what’s going on over the course of the night and how it’s unfolding. Our guys are really good at competing throughout.”

The Orioles have also been mired with injuries, which has helped lead to the disappointing season. The bullpen has been hampered without Darren O’Day (hyperextended right elbow) and closer Zach Britton (Achilles tendon). The team has also struggled defensively without third baseman Tim Beckham (left groin strain).

“We’ve got some people, we haven’t taken care of some of the opportunities, taken advantage of some of the opportunities they’ve gotten,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “We knew (injuries) were going to happen You don’t like the volume of them. At some point we’re going to get Darren, we’re going to get Zach, we’re going to get (Beckham). You know there’s a good chance you’re going to get challenged like that with some injuries and what have you.”

The Yankees’ Sonny Gray (3-4, 5.98 ERA) was scheduled to start Thursday and will be moved back a day and pitch the opener Friday. Gray earned his first win of the season against the Orioles on April 7 when he allowed three runs on four hits in six innings but has been wildly inconsistent.

Gray pitched eight dominant innings May 20 at Kansas City but followed it up by getting hammered for five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings during last Saturday’s 11-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

He is 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in seven career starts against Baltimore. He is also just 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in four career starts at Camden Yards.

Masahiro Tanaka, who was slated to start Friday, will now start Saturday on five days’ rest.

Andrew Cashner (2-6, 5.07 ERA) will also be pushed back a day and start the game Friday. He picked up his first win of the season April 5 at Yankee Stadium when he allowed one run and two hits in six innings of a 5-2 win.

Cashner is coming off his one of his worst outings of the season. In Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Tampa Bay, he allowed five runs and 11 hits in five innings.

Cashner is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA in four career starts against the Yankees.

Kevin Gausman, who was originally slated to start Friday, will be pushed back to Saturday and also will be pitching on five days’ rest.

New York is coming off a 4-2 homestand after getting series wins over the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros. Gary Sanchez hit the go-ahead two-run single to snap an 0-for-19 slump in Wednesday’s 5-3 win but was not in the starting lineup before Thursday’s game was postponed.

The Orioles (17-39) are on a five-game losing streak after getting four hits and striking out 12 times in a 2-0 loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Baltimore is two percentage points behind the Chicago White Sox for the worst record in baseball and its next loss will make them the first team to reach 40 defeats.