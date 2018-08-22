Yankees closer Chapman placed on DL with knee tendinitis

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Yankees‘ injury wave has reached the ninth inning.

All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with tendinitis in his left knee. He joined right fielder Aaron Judge, shortstop Didi Gregorius and catcher Gary Sanchez on the DL for the Yankees, who have baseball’s second-best record despite their misfortune.

Manager Aaron Boone said he expected Chapman back for the final stretch for the season. Chapman said he hoped he would be ready to pitch again as soon as he’s eligible.

“That’s what you hope for — that it’s only 10 days,” the Cuban left-hander said through a translator. “We’ve got to rest and see how the knee reacts.”

Chapman said his knee discomfort dates back to May, but this is his first stint on the DL this year. The diagnosis came after he underwent an MRI, and he’ll fly to New York for further examination Friday.

“I’m confident he’s going to play a major factor for us down the stretch and hopefully in the postseason,” Boone said. “I do think this is something we’ll be able to manage, hopefully.”

Chapman entered Tuesday’s game at Miami in the 12th inning to try for his 32nd save. He walked Isaac Galloway leading off, threw one pitch to the next batter and then departed.

“The pain is not different,” Chapman said. “It’s just that this time around it was more intense. I felt it was a good decision to stop pitching because the intensity was higher.”

Tommy Kahnle came on to earn his first save since 2016.

In Chapman’s absence, closer duties will be shared by left-hander Zach Britton and right-handers Dellin Betances and David Robertson, Boone said.

“Depending on who we’re playing, we’ll kind of mix and match, I would assume, with those three guys,” Boone said. “Obviously when you take a guy like Aroldis Chapman out of your bullpen, that’s a blow, but we feel like we’re equipped to handle it.”

The Yankees recalled right-hander Chance Adams from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre. He or Sonny Gray might start Saturday, when the Yankees play a doubleheader at Baltimore, Boone said.