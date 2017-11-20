Yankees acquire minor league pitcher Sanmartin from Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) The New York Yankees have acquired minor league pitcher Reiver Sanmartin from the Texas Rangers for pitcher Ronald Herrera.
The Yankees announced the move Monday.
The 21-year-old Sanmartin went 7-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 14 games last season, splitting time between Single-A Spokane and Hickory. The Colombian was signed by the Rangers in 2015 and is 14-4 with a 2.62 ERA in three minor league seasons.
Article continues below ...
The 22-year-old Herrera made his major league debut with the Yankees last season, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two relief appearances. He was sidelined by midseason shoulder inflammation and split time between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Herrera is 41-33 with a 3.60 ERA in six minor league seasons.
20146-20149