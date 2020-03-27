We didn’t get have Opening Day on Thursday, but we do still have baseball.

FS1 is throwing it back on Thursday night with two World Series Game 7s.

Nothing better than a Game 7 in sports🙏 Article continues below ... Rewatch a couple of classics tonight on @FS1! pic.twitter.com/NgKG43uAj5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 26, 2020

Earlier, we relived Game 7 of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians.

Now, we’re turning our attention to Game 7 of the 2001 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees.

How about some more Game 7 baseball?? 2001 World Series Game 7 between the Yankees and Diamondbacks is starting now #LiveonFS1! pic.twitter.com/1EbuRBj78W — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 27, 2020

Let’s get after it!

This game was off to a special start before the first pitch crossed the mound, simply because two of the game’s greatest on the mound – Roger Clemens for the Yankees and Curt Schilling for the Diamondbacks – were scheduled to take the mound.

And both delivered from the outset.

Through the first two innings, Schilling has faced six batters, striking out two and allowing one hit. Clemens has faced eight batters and so far, has three strikeouts, one walk and allowed one hit.

Stay tuned for more updates!