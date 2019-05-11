White Sox take 3-game skid into matchup with Blue Jays

Chicago White Sox (16-21, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (16-22, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (1-3, 7.04 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (1-5, 2.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Blue Jays are 8-11 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .361 this season. Eric Sogard leads the team with a mark of .597.

The White Sox are 8-11 in road games. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.38. Reynaldo Lopez leads the team with a 6.38 earned run average. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-3. Joe Biagini notched his second victory and Randal Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Dylan Covey registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with six home runs and is batting .248. Rowdy Tellez is 10-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 20 extra base hits and is batting .281. Yoan Moncada has nine hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .183 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).