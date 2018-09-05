White Sox slugger Abreu recovering from testicle surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu says doctors performed emergency surgery last month to correct a groin condition.

Abreu said Tuesday that he had testicle torsion. He had surgery on Aug. 21 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

“It was one of my testicles turned sideways and was strangled,” Abreu said through a translator before a game against Detroit. “The doctor had to perform emergency surgery to save it. I never thought about it, but it was serious.”

“I’m thankful for all the people who helped me, all the doctors and all the people in the hospital, who helped me to get better. I’m feeling good,” he said.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn says he expects the 31-year-old slugger back in the lineup by mid-September.

Abreu already has started light cardio activity and should resume on-field baseball activities in the next week. He leads the White Sox with 22 homers and 78 RBIs in 122 games.