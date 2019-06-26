White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sprains ankle, exits game

BOSTON (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sprained his right ankle while making a play Tuesday night and exited the game at Boston.

Anderson planted his right foot awkwardly on the wet dirt behind second base after fielding a grounder and throwing to first. He hopped a few steps on his left leg before falling to the ground in obvious pain.

Manager Rick Renteria and a trainer put Anderson on their shoulders and helped him to the dugout, keeping all weight off his right leg.

The White Sox said in the seventh inning that X-rays were negative.

The start of the game was delayed 24 minutes because of rain, which continued to fall heavily at times — through the first five innings.

Leury Garcia moved in from center field to play shortstop for the White Sox and Ryan Cordell came off the bench and took over in center.