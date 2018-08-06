White Sox put OF Leury Garcia on DL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list on Monday with a left hamstring strain.

The White Sox also optioned catcher Dustin Garneau to Triple-A Charlotte before their series opener against the New York Yankees. Catcher Kevan Smith was activated from the paternity list, and outfielder Ryan LaMarre was brought up from Charlotte.

Garcia got hurt during Sunday’s 8-7 victory at Tampa Bay. Garcia, who has made at least one start at six different positions this season, is batting .280 with four homers, 31 RBIs and 11 steals.

The White Sox could have promoted Eloy Jimenez to replace Garcia on the roster but decided to keep the young outfielder in Charlotte for now. Jimenez has been tearing up minor league pitching this season and is regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects.

“Ultimately it’s for the organization at the top to finally say it’s OK, let’s make this move,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I think he’s continuing to have a nice run, continuing to show that he’s capable of performing. Ultimately when we believe as an organization that it’s the right time, they’ll make that decision, and he’ll be here in due time and everybody will be, I’m sure, happy to see him.”

Smith is celebrating the birth of his first child with his wife, Jess, a baby boy named Wyatt Daniel Smith that arrived Thursday night.

“She’s very healthy, he’s very healthy, stayed that next day and went home Saturday morning,” Smith said. “He’s home, happier than could be. Both sets of grandparents are around, they’re soaking it up until they have to head home.”