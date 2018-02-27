White Sox prospect Jake Burger to miss season

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The Chicago White Sox say prospect Jake Burger has a torn left Achilles tendon and will likely miss the season.

The 11th overall draft pick last June, Burger fell to the ground running out a grounder to third against Oakland on Monday. The team said Tuesday he will have surgery in Chicago this week.

Burger is considered to be the White Sox’s future third baseman, though he wasn’t expected to make the roster this season.

