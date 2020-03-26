White Sox option RHP Kopech to Triple-A Charlotte

CHICAGO (AP) — Right-hander Michael Kopech was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The 23-year-old is among the top pitching prospects. He missed last season after he had Tommy John surgery in September 2018, but he hit triple-digits on the radar gun during his first spring training appearance on March 10.

Kopech was acquired by Chicago in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Kopech made his big league debut in 2018, going 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in four starts.

His salary in the minors is $277,500, down from the minimum $563,500 in the majors.

Chicago was scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday on opening day, but the start of the season has been pushed back until mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus pandemic.