White Sox hope Castillo benching lights fire vs. Orioles

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria tried to send a message to his team by benching veteran catcher Welington Castillo after he did not run out a pop fly in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

On Tuesday night, the Sox skipper will see how his players respond to his no-nonsense maneuver. Chicago has lost 11 of 15 and Renteria wants to prevent bad habits from seeping into a team that is rebuilding around a talented young core.

Chicago (13-31) will try to avenge Monday’s 3-2 loss when it hosts Baltimore (15-32) for the second game of a four-game set.

“There’s one way to do it,” Renteria told reporters when describing his requirement for good hustle. ” … For me, it’s really simple, and people might like it, not like it. I’ve got to do this so that everybody understands what we’re trying to do here. We’re not done with what we’re trying to do, and for (Castillo), I know he felt bad about it.”

Orioles shortstop Manny Machado will look to stay hot after blasting a 411-foot home run halfway up the left field bleachers in the series opener. About 20 reporters crowded around Machado before the game with questions about his future.

The 25-year-old phenom is due to become an unrestricted free agent next season and could be a trade candidate before July 31.

“I try to keep it simple,” Machado said, according to the Orioles’ official website. “I’ve got one mindset, which is to play baseball — go out and leave it all on the field, and after that, I can’t control any of (the outside noise). I try to be the best player I can possibly be once I step on that field.”

White Sox right-hander James Shields (1-4, 4.88 ERA) will make his 10th start of the season. The 36-year-old is searching for his first victory since March 29 against the Kansas City Royals, but he has pitched well during May.

In his most recent outing, Shields allowed one run and three hits in 7 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers. He walked three and struck out eight. It marked the second time in the past four starts that he has held opponents to one run.

Shields is 11-8 with a 3.90 ERA in 27 career starts against the Orioles. The only teams he has posted more victories against during his career are the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays (12 apiece). However, he struggled badly against Baltimore in his most recent matchup, allowing eight runs in 1 1/3 innings in 2016.

Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.88 ERA) also will take the mound for the 10th time this season. The 27-year-old former first-round pick will try to bounce back from an ugly performance Thursday in which he gave up six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

In three career appearances (one start) against the White Sox, Gausman is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA. This will mark his first start against Chicago since April 30, 2016, when he allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits in six innings.