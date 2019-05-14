White Sox face the Indians after Lopez’s strong outing

Cleveland Indians (21-19, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (19-21, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) White Sox: Manny Banuelos (3-2, 6.67 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The White Sox are 10-8 against AL Central opponents. The Chicago offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Indians are 6-10 against AL Cleveland’s lineup has 36 home runs this season, Leonys Martin leads them with six homers. The White Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Reynaldo Lopez secured his third victory and Yoan Moncada went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Chicago. Shane Bieber registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 21 extra base hits and is batting .269. Moncada is 10-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Martin leads the Indians with six home runs and is batting .221. Jason Kipnis is 8-for-34 with five doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored by six runs

Indians: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Leury Garcia: day-to-day (lower back stiffness).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: day-to-day (calf).