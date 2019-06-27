Wheeler, Mets to face Nola, Phillies on Thursday

New York Mets (37-44, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (42-38, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (6-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Phillies are 19-17 against NL East opponents. Philadelphia has hit 100 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads the team with 21, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Mets are 19-18 against the rest of their division. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .325, good for fourth in the National League. Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .409. The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Edgar Garcia recorded his second victory and Jean Segura went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Stephen Nogosek registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 54 RBIs and is batting .246. Rhys Hoskins is 7-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

McNeil leads the Mets with 88 hits and is batting .351. Pete Alonso has 15 hits and is batting .405 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 3-7, .286 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).