Wheel see: Diamondbacks set to bring back bullpen buggy

The bullpen cart is back in the big leagues.

Nearly a quarter-century since relievers stopped catching rides to the mound, the Arizona Diamondbacks said Tuesday they will use a buggy – topped by the requisite oversized team cap – to transport pitchers from both bullpens at Chase Field.

”I don’t know how it will be getting driven in, but I think it’s a cool idea and we’ll have some fun with it,” Diamondbacks closer candidate Archie Bradley said.

With Major League Baseball looking for ways to speed up things, it’s hard to tell whether this will save any time. But it’s certain to be a hit with fans, especially the kids the game is trying to attract.

”I love it. I love it. I love,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ”It brings a little personality. We’re probably the only sport that can do something like that.”

The last known time a team in the majors used a motorized vehicle – some clubs had actual cars – to relay relievers was 1995, when the Milwaukee Brewers shuttled them in a motorcycle with a sidecar.

Baseball historians have tracked the use of bullpen carts to 1950, when the Indians first used a ”little red wagon.” The first official use came in 1951 with the Chicago White Sox.

The Kansas City Athletics added one in 1955, and by the 1960s, the carts could be found across the majors and minors.

CUBS 9, DODGERS 5

Yu Darvish struck out four over two hitless innings in his first game with the Cubs. Albert Almora Jr. hit his first home run of the spring and Javier Baez doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Logan Forsythe and Matt Kemp each doubled for Los Angeles.

REDS 7, INDIANS 6

Jason Kipnis hit his sixth home run and is batting .529 this spring for Cleveland. Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs. Carlos Carrasco made is second appearance and first start of the spring, working two innings, striking out four and giving up a home run to Scooter Gennett.

TWINS 9, ORIOLES 8

Joe Mauer drove in three runs with two hits. in four at-bats. Hunter Harvey, a 2013 first-round draft pick and son of former major league pitcher Bryan Harvey, worked two innings in his second start for Baltimore.

RED SOX 9, RAYS 1

Rafael Devers hit his second home run for Boston and Xander Bogaerts also connected. Tampa Bay starter Chih-Wei Hu gave up three runs on four hits in two innings.

ASTROS (SS) 10, NATIONALS 5

Charlie Morton struck out six in three scoreless innings and Marwin Gonzalez homered for Houston. A.J. Cole worked three innings in his second start, striking out four but giving up three runs on five hits.

YANKEES 7, TIGERS 2

Giancarlo Stanton doubled and Billy McKinney hit his third homer for New York. Detroit newcomer Francisco Liriano started his first game of the spring and struck out three in two innings.

CARDINALS 4, MARLINS 4, 9 INNINGS

St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty struck out seven and Yadier Molina doubled. Miami prospect Lewis Brinson, acquired in the Christian Yelich trade and looking to secure a roster spot, hit a two-run homer.

BRAVES 5, BLUE JAYS 1

Sean Newcomb worked three innings in the start for Atlanta and gave up one hit, a home run by Teoscar Hernandez. Toronto starter Joe Biagini worked 3 1/3 innings, striking out five but giving up three runs on four hits.

METS (SS) 9, ASTROS (SS) 5

Phillip Evans hit a game-ending grand slam and Yoenis Cespedes also homered for the Mets. New York starter Jason Vargas went 2 2/3 innings and gave up four hits and two runs, striking out three. Kyle Tucker hit his fourth home run for Houston.

WHITE SOX 6, BREWERS 4

Reynaldo Lopez worked three innings in his second start for Chicago, walking three and striking out three. Milwaukee starter Wade Miley worked 3 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out four. Travis Shaw hit two home runs. for the Brewers.

ATHLETICS 5, RANGERS 3

Texas starter Bartolo Colon gave up no earned runs in 2 2/3 innings, working around five hits and a walk. Sean Manaea went two innings in his first spring start for Oakland, striking out three and giving up just one hit.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ANGELS 4

Arizona reliever Neftali Feliz went one inning and allowed an earned run on three hits. Los Angeles DH Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 2 with a walk and is batting .111.

PADRES 5, ROYALS 4

San Diego prospect Cal Quantrill pitched two perfect innings for his first win of the spring. Matt Szczur brought in the winning run with a squeeze bunt in the ninth, and Franchy Cordero and Cory Spangenberg each had two hits for San Diego.

ROCKIES 3, MARINERS 2

Colorado starter German Marquez struck out four and pitched one-run ball over three innings. Mike Leake allowed three runs in four innings for Seattle.