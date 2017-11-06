Weekend Sports in Brief

MARATHON

NEW YORK (AP) Shalane Flanagan dethroned Mary Keitany on Sunday and became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon since 1977, potentially ending her decorated career with her first major marathon victory.

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won the men’s race, holding off countryman Wilson Kipsang by 3 seconds for his first major victory.

Keitany had won three straight New York marathons, but Flanagan pulled away from the Kenyan great with about three miles to go. Flanagan finished in 2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 second, about a minute faster than Keitany. The American cried and yelled as she approached the finish line all alone.

The last American woman to win New York was Miki Gorman, who won consecutive titles in 1976-77.

Flanagan finished second in New York for her first marathon in 2010 but hadn’t run this race since. After a fracture in her lower back kept her out of the Boston Marathon in the spring, Flanagan trained hard for New York with an eye on Keitany.

Kamworor ran the race in 2:10:53. He and Kipsang embraced just past the finish line to huge cheers.

American running great and 2009 New York winner Meb Keflezighi completed his 26th and final marathon, collapsing as he crossed the finish.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notre Dame and Clemson climbed while Ohio State and Penn State tumbled out of the top 10, leaving the latest Associated Press college football poll looking a lot like the College Football Playoff rankings – with one big difference.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday, as it has been since the preseason. No. 2 Georgia picked up three more first-place votes for a total of five. In the playoff rankings, Georgia is No. 1 and Alabama is No. 2. Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 3 and Clemson did the same to No. 4. Oklahoma jumped three spots to No. 5, leaving those three in the same order as the selection committee had them on Tuesday.

Unbeaten Wisconsin slipped two spots to No. 6 but is now the highest ranked team in the Big Ten. Ohio State fell eight spots to No. 11 after getting blown out at Iowa and Penn State dropped nine to No. 16 after spending all season in the top 10.BASEBALL

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Right-hander Johnny Cueto will be staying with the San Francisco Giants.

Cueto had the option to opt out of his contract that runs through 2021. The team said Sunday the pitcher had decided to remain with the Giants.

The 31-year-old Cueto was hampered by injuries this season, going 8-8 with a 4.52 ERA in 25 starts. Manager Bruce Bochy and general manager Bobby Evans both had been optimistic that Cueto would stick around.

Cueto had the choice to leave after the second year of his $130 million, six-year contract he signed before the 2016 season.

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Cueto make a tough 1-2 left-right punch at the top of the Giants’ rotation.

After high expectations coming out of spring training, San Francisco (64-98) finished last in the NL West and just avoided the franchise’s first 100-loss season since 1985.

SOCCER

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) – A soccer player was injured by a smoke bomb thrown by rival fans during Sporting Charleroi’s 3-1 win at Royal Antwerp in the Belgian League on Sunday.

Cristian Benavente dropped to the ground after being struck on the shoulder by an extinguished smoke bomb after putting Charleroi 2-1 up in the 28th minute. The 23-year-old Peru midfielder was celebrating his second goal for Charleroi in front of a section of Antwerp’s home fans.

Antwerp coach Laszlo Boloni says Benavente ”could have found some other place to go celebrate his goal.”

However, Benavente says ”it wasn’t my intention to provoke anyone, I simply continued running instinctively as I was celebrating.”

Charleroi club secretary Pierre-Yves Hendrickx says his player should be absolved of any blame but thinks a possible punishment of Antwerp having to play a match behind closed doors would be too severe.